Pickens, SC— Pamela “Pam” Lee Richardson Ray, 47, wife of Charles “C.J.” Joseph Ray, of 1043 Mile Creek Road, Pickens, went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at AnMed Health, peacefully surrounded by her family.

A native of Oconee County, SC, Mrs. Ray was the daughter of Marcia Lee Hawkins (Roger) and the late James Garland Richardson, Jr. She enjoyed knitting and was a selfless person who would give you the shirt off of her back to help anyone. Family was everything to her, especially her granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, mother, step-father, Mrs. Ray is survived by her daughter: Hanna Johnson of Greenville, SC; son: Morgan Johnson (Jessica Santana) of Seneca, SC; brothers: Scott Richardson (Serena) of Seneca, SC; sister: Wendy Richardson of Greenville, SC; one grandchild: Gracelynn Johnson; and special niece: Jenna Langston of Walhalla, SC.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pamela Ray Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 571, Walhalla, SC 29691.

The family is at the home of Marcia and Roger Hawkins, 160 Redland Ranch Road, Walhalla, SC 29691.