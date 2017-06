Schools are out and the temperature appears headed up to reflect summer. And Oconee’s Phil Shirley is feeling the start of the season as much as anyone. This weekend, for example, he says, county park campsites are reserved and hotels can expect higher occupancies. Shirley, the director of Oconee Parks, Recreation and Tourism, is welcoming visitors to enjoy the outdoor recreation that the county offers and to enjoy it safely.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+