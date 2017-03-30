Part of Clemson thoroughfare to close Saturday

According to the city of Clemson, a downtown event Saturday will require the closing of part of College Avenue for eight hours. During the “Spring into Clemson” College Avenue will be closed from 1 to 8 pm, from Keith Street to highway 93. The closure will be similar to the Welcome Back festival and will affect Earle Street to McCollum Street; Sloan Street from College Avenue to Keith Street; and North Clemson Avenue from College Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue. Access to residential neighborhoods will be limited, but open for residents. The parking deck will be open and accessible. Any car parked in the closed section at 11 Saturday will have to remain in place until the avenue is re-opened at 9 pm.

