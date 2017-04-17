Pastor James “Ed” Hamptojn Sr.

Westminster, SC — Pastor James “Ed” Hampton, Sr., 65, husband of Christine Johnson Hampton, of 110 East Spearman Road, Westminster, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at AnMed Health Medical Center.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Christian Academy, 150 His Way Circle, Seneca, SC 29672.The family is at the home of the daughter, Allie Reed, 16032 S. Radio Station Road, Seneca, SC 29678.

