Seneca-Patricia Ann Holbrooks, 65, fiancé of Doyle Wilbanks, of 139 D Oak Creek Road passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm prior to the service Tuesday at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorial be made in her memory to Heritage Memorial Gardens, PO Box 69 Westminster, SC 29693. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+