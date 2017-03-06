Patricia Barker

Seneca – Patricia Eulane Smith Barker, 65, wife of George “Glenn” Barker of 908 Mitchell Drive, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at An Med. A funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Grace Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 – 3 pm, at the church. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY