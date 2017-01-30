Patricia Kendrick

TOWNVILLE – Patricia Ann Moore Kendrick, 69, widow of late Noah William Kendrick, Jr., 703 Fairplay Road, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials in her memory may be made to the Anderson County Humane Society, P O Box 2262, Anderson, SC 29622 Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

