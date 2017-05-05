Paul Daniel Hull, 93, was born on May 18, 1923 in Westminster, SC and passed away May 3, 2017. A private graveside service will be held in Westminster, SC at East View Cemetery with a visitation to be held from 10-11 am at Sandifer Funeral Home prior to the graveside. The memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6, at 3:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church Chapel, Spartanburg, SC with the Rev. Robert Morgan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, for Yesterday’s Teen Prison Choir Tours. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+