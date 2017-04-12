“Pavement evaulation” tomorrow on 123

A contractor for the South Carolina DOT will undertake a day-long “pavement evaluation” tomorrow on U-S 123 near the Georgia line. A partial detour will be required most of the day for drivers headed from Georgia to the Westminster area and from the Westminster area to Georgia. A “DOT” worker says the detour will be short and will take Georgia-bound traffic onto Dixon Road, then Singleton Road, before re-joining 123. For Westminster-bound traffic, the detour will start at Dixon Road, then Singleton Road, and back to 123. Signs announcing the project have been in place for a couple of days.

