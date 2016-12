A woman was hurt this afternoon in a pedestrian accident in Seneca. Police Major Jeremy Rothell says the accident occurred on E-N 1st Street in front of the Crystal Clear Car Wash, across from the Hampton Inn and Suites. The woman was being taken to a hospital. According to Rothell, a sanitation truck was involved in the accident and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is assuming the investigative role in the accident.

