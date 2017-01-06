Pedestrian’s death ruled accidental

The Oconee coroner has issued his ruling in a pedestrian’s death one week ago in Seneca. Coroner Karl Addis said Toni Smith Marcello, a Beaufort County resident, died of multiple force trauma. “Based on the SCHP investigation and post mortem exam, her death was classified as accidental,” Addis told 101.7/WGOG NEWS. The patrol reported the accident involved multiple units in the vicinity of a car wash on E-N 1st Street. Troopers said the 27-year old Marcello was standing in a parking lot when she was struck.

