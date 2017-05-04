Peggy Landreth

Powdersville, SC – Peggy Hammond Landreth, 83, widow of the late John Landreth, Sr., passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Magnolia Manor of Greenville. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2017 in the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Baptist Church, PO Box 375, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+