Pendleton senior earns Clemson merit scholarship

Pendleton High School student Margo Marie McManus has been selected one of eight students for the 2017 National Scholars Program. The program is Clemson University’s most selective merit program. Clemson’s National Scholars receive four-year merit scholarships that cover tuition and fees, an allowance for room and board and a summer group study-abroad experience after freshman year, as well as a range of intellectual enrichment opportunities and dedicated mentoring. McManus is part of what’s considered a gifted group. With an average SAT of more than 1530 and high school class rank in the top 1%, the scholars comprise researchers, musicians, athletes and community servants. McManus is a member of National Art Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society and BETA Club; and her school’s Chromebook Tech Team, Poetry Club and Photography Club. She also worked with teachers to found a literary and visual arts journal through her junior and senior years and co-founded Poetry and Photography Club in 10th grade. She has served as Poet Laureate for Poetry Club for three years, helping students share and publish their poetry, and has herself been published 17 times. McManus has maintained A Honor Roll her entire school career and plans to major in accounting and economics with a minor in finance.

