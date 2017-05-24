Pickens deputy involved in traffic accident

A Pickens County deputy was involved in a traffic collision at Hwy 93 and South Pendleton St. at approximately 10:00pm on Monday. The on-duty deputy was the only occupant in the marked patrol unit at the time of the collision which involved a 2014 Toyota Tundra truck occupied by two persons. The deputy and the other two were treated and released for injuries. According to the Pickens Sheriff’s Office,

preliminary findings indicate that the deputy entered the intersection with his blue lights activated after he observed another vehicle disregard the red light. In the deputy’s effort to pass through the intersection and stop the suspected violator, the patrol unit was struck on the driver’s side by an oncoming vehicle causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office stresses that the deputy was not in an active pursuit. As per state law, the SC Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the accident. The deputy was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way. Sheriff Rick Clark stated…“We are extremely thankful and feel blessed that the three parties involved in this accident did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the unknown driver in the vehicle that precipitated the incident did not stop and was not able to be identified. We serve with the vision to protect life and property and we are our own worst critics when our actions fall short of achieving that goal”.