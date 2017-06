According to the highway patrol, charges are pending further investigation of a Wednesday night traffic accident near Pickens. The accident on Hidden Valley Road took the life of passenger Susie Lail. Coroner Kandy Kelley says Lail died of thermal burns. Trooper Joe Hovis says the pickup driver, Charles Lail, was not hurt. The truck left the road, went into a ditch, and overturned.

