Pill Take Back Day Saturday

No longer needed prescription medication and vitamins may be disposed of at two locations across Oconee County on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office holds Pill Take Back Days to allow for the safe and proper disposal of old medication. The event takes place 10 to 2 at the Sheriff’s Office substation near the Oconee Memorial Emergency Department and at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla. “The Pill Take Back Days make it possible for the Sheriff’s Office not only to safely collect but safely dispose of these medications,” says Lt. Jeremy Chapman of the Special Operations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. “This will prevent these medications from damaging the environment from being disposed of in the wrong place and also prevent these medications from getting into the hands of children or other individuals to protect them from harm.” There’s also a Drug Collection Unit inside the mail lobby of the Law Enforcement Center at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla. This unit, which was awarded to the Sheriff’s Office based on a grant from CVS Pharmacy. You can bring unused prescription and over the counter medications and empty the contents into the Unit during normal business hours, 8:30am until 4:30pm, Monday-Friday. A second Medication Disposal Unit is located outside of the Emergency Room at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

