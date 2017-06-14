Pioneer expands treatment capacity

At their customers’ annual meeting in Oakway, the board of Pioneer Rural Water decided last night to expand the capacity of the treatment plant now under construction next to the Golden Corner Commerce Park. Originally designed to produce up to 2.5 million gallons a day, the plant will now produce 3 million gallons a day. In a report heard last night at the meeting the plant project, which remains under legal challenge, has reached the 15% completion mark. The water line to send the raw water from the lake to the plant is 95% finished.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+