Pioneer launches mail campaign to lawmaker

Pioneer Rural Water District is asking its retail customers to come to its aid by sending a message to a state lawmaker who it blames for leading the charge to stop its treatment plant project. At a Seneca committee meeting, Utilities Superintendent Bob Faires complained that Pioneer is trying to convince its customers to write Rep. Bill Sandifer and tell him that they no longer want to pay Seneca and Westminster for the water that Pioneer retails. Pioneer contends Seneca and Westminster’s wholesale charges amount to high rates and serve to subsidize the budgets of the two cities. Faires takes issue with language in a flier directed to Pioneer customers which reads: “This will send him (Sandfier) a clear message that you are tired of getting soaked by a system that is blatantly unfair.” Faires calls that rhetoric, and he doesn’t like it. The next public meeting to discuss the Pioneer plant project will be 6 o’clock Thursday evening at the Oakway Wesleyan Church on highway 24.

