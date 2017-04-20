Pioneer Rural Water new developments

There are developments today in the project to build a Pioneer Rural Water District treatment plant. Terry Pruitt, general manager, disclosed to 101.7/WGOG NEWS within the last hour that Pioneer received word that State Senator Thomas Alexander introduced a bill yesterday in Columbia, aimed at stopping the construction of the plant. Also, the office of the South Carolina Attorney’s General last week published an opinion April 13 addressed to State Representative Bill Sandifer. Written by assistant attorney general Anita Fair, the opinion states, “…while we acknowledge there has been a change in the law since our April 30, 2012 opinion, we still affirm the conclusions therein and believe a court will likely find that, consistent with our April 30, 2012 opinion….bestows the power on the Pioneer Rural Water District of Oconee and Anderson Counties ‘to acquire, construct and operate waterworks’ for the distribution of water….” The opinion goes on further to say, “…and by implication, contingent upon a finding of necessity, to construct or contract for a water treatment facility….”

