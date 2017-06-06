Pioneer to accept District 2 nominees once again

Pioneer Rural Water has announced a new date to accept nominees to fill one of two available seats on its board of directors. A second nomination meeting for the District Two seat on the board is scheduled for 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, June 27 at district headquarters in Oakway. In a similar meeting last month, three men were nominated, but two of them tied requiring another nomination meeting. On May 11 the candidates were the incumbent Tommy Grant and challengers Kevin Ramey and Ronnie Williams. According to General Manager Terry Pruitt, those three are eligible for nomination again, as well as other residents of District Two. Two nominees for the District Five seat, incumbent Eddie Grant and challenger Brad Hobbs meet in a winner take-all election July 11.

