Pioneer’s lender balks at Seneca subpoena

The Colorado bank that is providing the interim financing to build the Pioneer water plant has balked at a subpoena from Seneca that seeks documents pertaining to the treatment plant project. According to court papers, CoBank accepted the subpoena last Wednesday, but objected on the grounds that the bank is a Farm Credit System institution and that, under the regulations of the Farm Credit Administration, the documents are deemed confidential. A motion by Seneca attorney Bernie Ellis, seeks a judge’s order for CoBank to turn over documents that cover Pioneer’s bank loan as well as “communications related to the cost of designing, constructing, and/or maintaining the Facility.” Ellis’s motion seeks documents that date back to 2010.

