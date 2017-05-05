Planning Commission vote to alter Walhalla boundary

 

A vote at City Hall last night is a recommendation to expand the Walhalla city limits and remove confusion at the James Brown Elementary School.  Chairwoman Martha Murtiashaw of the city planning commission said only about one-half of the school building on the Coffee Road is currently inside the city boundaries.  With approval by the city council, the annexation will add 8-point-8 acres to the city.  The annexation has the support of the Oconee School District.  The vote last night was 3-0.

 

 