Planning Commission vote to alter Walhalla boundary

A vote at City Hall last night is a recommendation to expand the Walhalla city limits and remove confusion at the James Brown Elementary School. Chairwoman Martha Murtiashaw of the city planning commission said only about one-half of the school building on the Coffee Road is currently inside the city boundaries. With approval by the city council, the annexation will add 8-point-8 acres to the city. The annexation has the support of the Oconee School District. The vote last night was 3-0.

