Plea to pay attention to roadway work zones

Motorists are requested to use caution and drive safely when approaching and driving through work zones. Today marks the start of National Work Zone Awareness Week. According to the motor club AAA Carolinas, most people injured or killed in work zone crashes – approximately four out of every five – are drivers or passengers. In 2016, 26 people (24 travelers and two workers) died in North Carolina work zones. Across North Carolina, there were 5,831 work zone crashes in 2016. Speeding and distracted driving accounted for more than 50 percent of all work zone crashes in the state. In South Carolina, there have been 55 work zone crashes already this year. “Motorists should prepare for and expect sudden changes in driving conditions when approaching designated work zone areas,” said AAA Carolinas President and CEO Dave Parsons. “Work zone crashes can be prevented if motorists slow down and stay alert.” As the summer driving and peak road construction seasons approach, motorists in many parts of the country can expect increased levels of construction activity and may encounter greater numbers of work zone areas.

