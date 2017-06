The police at Seneca chased and caught a man who ran this morning into a wooded area in the vicinity of Old Salem Road. Capt. Robert Tribble said the police were called to Serenity Apartments to investigate a report of a suspicious man. According to Tribble, the suspect ran but fell down an embankment as he tried to crawl beneath a fence. He was checked for injuries, and officers were pursuing charges from the judge’s office.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+