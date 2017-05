Westminster’s four-year police chief will leave this summer. Dean Awalt’s plan is to retire from law enforcement in August and leave Westminster after serving as chief for four years. With a North Dakota background, Awalt, a former Seneca policeman, had aspired to become chief of police in a small town. And, told us, Westminster filled the bill. His hope is that Westminster will replace him with his second officer-in-charge, Rory Jones.

