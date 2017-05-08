Police issue citations in fatal accident

A Pickens County motorcyclist has died of injuries suffered in a downtown Seneca accident. Oconee Coroner Karl Addis recorded the death from a head injury of Liberty resident Randy Holliday at 4 am Saturday at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Holliday was 63 years old. He was in an accident involving a Ford around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon last week at the traffic light intersection of E-N 1st and Walnut streets. According to the investigating police officers report the second driver—Edward E. Harden of Sullivans Way, Seneca—was issued a citation alleging disregarding a traffic signal.

