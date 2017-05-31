Police ticket driver whose vehicle hits building

A driving under suspension citation was issued last evening to the driver of a GMC Envoy that struck a N. Catherine Street building as it was pushed out of a ditch. The accident involved the Walhalla Power Tumbling building and, as a result, forced the business to close until Monday. According to Capt. Paul Harris, the accident occurred around 6 pm when the driver failed to make a turn off Catherine Street onto Fox Run Drive and wound up in a ditch. With the vehicle in gear, Harris says, the attempt to push the vehicle resulted in the vehicle jumping a hill, going down an embankment, and striking the side of Walhalla Power Tumbling. Children and others inside were in another part of the building and were no injured. The driver, whose named was not immediately available to 101.7/WGOG NEWS, was also not hurt, according to authorities.

