“Politics” delays building permit

While lawyers go to work in advance of a trial, the contractor for the Pioneer water plant continues work and, according to a report made at yesterday’s meeting, is being paid from the interim financing for the project. The Pioneer board members were told that Anderson County had issued a permit install a raw water pump at Lake Hartwell. The report by Donald Phillips of the Design South consultant firm was interrupted by a question from the audience as to why Oconee County had yet to issue a permit for the treatment plant building. There was a perceptible pause before someone piped up with “politics” as the answer. And, as to why, Phillips said this, “Information I received today is that it is the sewer commission not releasing at this point in time.”

