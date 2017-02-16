Power lines fall on By-Pass 123

Seneca’s Keowee Kleaners lost electric power service in a traffic accident at mid-afternoon yesterday that caused lines to fall across parts of the 123 By-Pass. One westbound lane closed for hours as city utility crews responded. Police Capt. Robert Tribble said there was no immediate explanation as to why a mini-van veered off the westbound lanes and hit a utility pole in front of the business. The pole supported four electric transformers. The police quoted eyewitnesses as saying the female driver appeared to be observing the speed limit. Tribble called the driver’s injuries minor.

