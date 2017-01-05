Preparing for the forecast snow

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is monitoring weather forecasts for possible inclement weather moving into the state tomorrow and continuing through Saturday. SCDOT crews in all 46 counties are preparing snow and ice removal equipment. Crews in the upstate counties will begin pretreating interstates and major routes this morning with a salt mixture. Crews in the Midlands and Pee Dee counties will begin pretreating on Friday, January 6 All SCDOT Maintenance units are stocked with salt, sand, brine and other materials used in de-icing operations. SCDOT anticipates working crews on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation and response efforts. SCDOT urges motorists to slow down and use caution at all times, particularly during icy conditions. SCDOT also reminds motorists the bridges will ice faster than roadways.

