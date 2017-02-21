Prepping for the total eclipse of the sun at Clemson

People who want to contribute to science by photographing this summer’s total solar eclipse can find out how Thursday at Clemson University. The Eclipse Across America Awareness Tour, co-sponsored by Google and Multiverse, the education and public outreach arm of the University of California Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory, will present a forum from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Brackett Hall Auditorium (Room 100) at 321 Calhoun Drive. The event is free and hosted by the Clemson University physics and astronomy department. Clemson University is located near the center of the path of totality of the total solar eclipse that will occur on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 21. A total solar eclipse is a rare natural occurrence that allows scientists and observers the unique opportunity to view the Sun’s corona from here on Earth. The forum will feature astronomers from the UC Berkeley Space Sciences Lab and Clemson physics and astronomy. Astronomers will share ideas and resources for maximizing a safe eclipse viewing experience. Clemson’s physics and astronomy department is working with campus officials to establish recommended viewing locations around campus where eclipse viewing glasses and other resources will be readily available.

