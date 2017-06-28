Preservation honor goes to restored Clemson building

Clemson University’s Holtzendorff Hall received a 2017 South Carolina Historic Preservation Honor Award for the restoration of the Italian Renaissance-style building designed by professor Rudolf Lee. The awards were presented at the State House by Gov. McMaster and were sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the South Carolina Archives and History Foundation, the South Carolina Department of Archives and History and The Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation. Constructed in 1915 to serve as the YMCA for Clemson Military College, the building was repurposed over the years for classrooms and offices. In 2015, archival research and paint analysis were compiled into a rehabilitation plan for the building. Completed in 2016, the project led by Clemson University Historic Properties, 1st Class Construction and Preservation South, returned the auditorium to a vibrant space used Monday through Friday.

