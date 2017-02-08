Prison sentence ordered for Westminster man

An Oconee trial ended yesterday with guilty verdicts and a sentence that sends a Westminster man to prison for one year.  The General Sessions jury found Sonny Sloan Peay guilty of resisting arrest and possession of meth first offense.  Judge Sprouse ordered a one-year term for resisting arrest and sentenced the 51-year old Peay to three years suspended to five years probation for meth possession.  Testifying in his own defense, Peay accused a Westminster police officer of planting the drug on his possession.

 

 