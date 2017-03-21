South Carolina veterinarians, in tandem with health authorities, are helping pet owners this spring to protect against rabies. By law, all pet owners must vaccinate their dogs, cats, and ferrets. Local vets offer vaccine year-round, but spring time clinics raise awareness about rabies and provide convenience to pet owners. While not required by state law, DHEC recommends animal owners vaccinate horses, any livestock that has frequent contact with humans, livestock that is especially valuable, and animals used to make raw milk products. Each year hundreds of South Carolinians must undergo preventive treatment for rabies. In 2016, there were 94 positive cases of rabies confirmed in animals across the state–including raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats, dogs, cats, one horse and one deer. Spring clinic dates, times and locations can be found on the DHEC website.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+