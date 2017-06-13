Pruitt to disclose his compensation

Terry Pruitt says he’ll disclose tonight his salary covering the last 10 years as general manager of Pioneer Rural Water District. Pruitt says he is responding to a Daily Journal Freedom of Information request. The occasion tonight is the annual meeting of Pioneer Rural Water District where Pruitt says, besides his pay record, he will go on record to justify what he earns and cite Bureau of Labor figures for this area. Other business tonight will be a report on the treatment plant project and approval of Pioneer’s budget for 2017-18. The meeting, at 6 pm at the Pioneer business office in Oakway, is open to all Pioneer customers.

