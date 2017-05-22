Public input requested on area transportation projects

An organization called “GPATS”—Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation—doesn’t set policy on which projects are untaken in that region. But, as explained by Keith Brockington, GPATS does facilitate state and federal monies. That’s why Brockington of the Greenville County Planning Department says it’s important for the public to take time to provide input at any of a new round of regional meetings. One of those meeting takes place tomorrow in Clemson. The meeting will be 4 to 7 pm in the Clemson City Council Chambers at City Hall.

