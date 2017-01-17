Public marriages still a big business in Oconee

There was a lot of love in evidence during the year 2016 in the offices of the Oconee County Probate Judge in Walhalla. Figures gathered by Judge Kenny Johns show that hundreds of couples demonstrated a commitment to make matrimony last a lifetime. Johns and his staff issued 660 marriage licenses last year, generating fees amounting to $24,850. More than 200 of those couples were married by the probate judges, generating an additional $3,300 dollars in ceremonial fees paid to the office.

