Public policy follower weighs in

The head of a Greenville-based public policy and communications group believes President Trump hit on the right message during the State of the Union address. Presidential-sounding and on-message are some of the ways that Chip Felkel describes Trump’s talk to the Congress and the nation. Felkel also gave out plaudits, during a 101.7/WGOG NEWS interview, to Senator Lindsey Graham for scheduling a town hall meeting Saturday in Clemson—even though some town hall meetings in the country have been “raucous events.” “I think that’s what you get paid to do (to speaking in public to constituents.) I think the Senator should be applauded for knowing going in that there may be people opposed to his positions on certain things and willing to subject himself to that is part of the job,” Felkel says.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+