Public schools adjusting to transportation reality

The lack of funding to buy new school buses statewide has been conveyed to the Oconee school trustees, and the district’s Steve Hanvey spoke to 101.7/WGOG NEWS today about the adjustments Oconee is making. Hanvey says the district is willing to accept any number of new buses to replace some of its high mileages, some of which are 1988 models. Part of the strategy of Sammy Grant, the bus supervisor, is to take high mileage buses and run them on shorter routes. Bus drivers can anticipate being asked to run a number of double routes—in the event the trustees vote next week to adopt staggered start times. District administrators say double routes will keep some students from having to ride buses for two hours or longer.

