A small tax increase is part of the plan for Seneca’s new city budgets. And tonight the public has a chance to comment and ask questions about how Seneca will finance the spending of nearly $42 million dollars—for all purposes—during 2017-18. The property tax rate is now 60.5. The plan is to raise the millage by 1.2. The annual Seneca budget hearing takes place at 6 tonight at City Hall, followed by council’s regular June meeting.

