Raging bulding fire downtown Seneca

Fire is enveloping a commercial building in downtown Seneca. Chief Jan Oliver of the Seneca Fire Department said the first call to an antique business on W-N 1st Street near Cherry came during the noon hour. For many years, the building was the home to Carquest and Seneca Auto Parts. About one hour into the fire, conditions worsened as grey smoke turned dark and shot high into the air. Strong flames also could be seen atop the building, as a ladder truck poured water down into the building. An associate of building owner Larry Leeds said the fire is a mystery to them, as they had exited and locked the building an hour before they learned of the fire. The smoke can be seen throughout the downtown. W-N 1st in the fire vicinity is blocked to traffic. On-lookers have gathered nearby, and some of them have taken to covering their faces to protect their breathing. One onlooker counted as many as seven fire trucks–both in front and to the back of the building.

