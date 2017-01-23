Ray Burrell

Westminster – Ray Thomas Burrell, 83, husband of Shirley Owens Burrell, of 102 Pine Street, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Residences at Park Place. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Calvary Church of God. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 -8 pm, Monday, January 23, 2017 at the funeral home. The family is at the home of daughter, Cindy Hudson, 209 Bryson St., Westminster, SC 29693. Flowers accepted or memorials in his memory to Medi Home Hospice, 10239 Clemson Blvd. Ste. 150, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+