Mtn. Rest – RB Alvin Cobb, 90, widower of the late Blanche Louise Cobb, 299 Fall Creek Road, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 4 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Mtn. Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Mtn. Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

