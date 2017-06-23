Real I-D coming, just a matter of time, says senator

A new form of identity for security purposes is coming to South Carolina. It’s just a matter of time, according to the resident state senator, Thomas Alexander. The Oconee-Pickens senator says South Carolina is currently under an extension to comply. Eventually, however, South Carolinians will require a Real I-D card or passport to travel by air, even if it is a domestic flight. Alexander says he expects the South Carolina DMV will be ready by the spring to issue driver’s licenses that are compliant with Real I-D. The new form of identification for security purposes is an outgrowth of the 9-11 attack on the United States. According to Alexander, South Carolinians will have the choice of Real I-D driver’s license or a passport for travel whenever the traveler encounters in a TSA checkpoint.

