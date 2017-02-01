Recognition for Seneca utilities and man-in-charge

In front of Seneca Council, there was recognition last night for the completed, multi-million dollar renovation project of the city’s water plant at Lake Keowee. Bob Faires, utilities director, called attention to the receipt of an environmental certification awarded to the administrative building, along with an area environmental group’s naming of Seneca’s Steve Fletcher as operator of the year. In his long career, Fletcher has presided over major upgrades of the water treatment plant. Faires also said the American Dental Association named Seneca one of only two South Carolina utilities that had consistently maintained fluoride control over 15 years.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+