Relief ahead at Seneca’s E. Main and N. Cherry streets

DOT workers with measuring devices make for promise that the state is about to fix one of Seneca’s bumpiest intersections. Josh Makison, the state’s resident construction engineer, said a detail of state workers yesterday at E. Main and N. Cherry streets undertook preliminary work toward the project. “It’s going to be completely re-paved and we are going to do our best to take out all the bumps and the broken asphalt,” Makison says. The project, which has yet to go to bid, is slated for the warmer months of March and April.

