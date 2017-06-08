Remains believed to be those of missing man

The remains of a decomposed male found yesterday in a wooded area are believed to be those of missing Pickens County resident Gabriel Bradley Hein. In the search, Pickens sheriff’s officers used cadaver dogs in finding the remains in a remote, wooded area about one-half mile from the Sunset Community home of the 28-year old Hein. He was last seen walking away from his parents’ home on the evening of Wednesday, May 31, 2017. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hein exhibiting signs and symptoms characteristic of paranoia and making strange statements that “people were out to get him”. A handgun was recovered near the victim’s body and preliminary investigation is the victim may have died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Rick Clark said, “We had never given up hope that we could find Mr. Hein alive and well so that we could reunite him with his family and get him the help that he needed. Unfortunately, it appears that in the early stages of his disappearance he chose to end his life. Our hearts and prayers continue to remain with his family during this heartbreaking discovery today.” Further examination of the body at the request of the Coroner’s Office will be conducted to absolutely confirm the identity of the deceased. The investigation remains active and is still on-going pending the results of that examination.

