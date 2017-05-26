Reply filed to counterclaims in Pioneer litigation

Oconee County and the cities of Seneca and Westminster have made their official response to the counterclaims by Pioneer Rural Water District. On behalf of the county and the two cities, attorneys Bernie Ellis, Derek Enderlin, and David Root responded yesterday in the Common Pleas Court to the legal claims that Pioneer filed to stave off attempts to stop their treatment plant project. The counterclaim defendants are contending that Pioneer’s contract with Harper Corporation is invalid and take issue with Pioneer’s argument that an independent audit expressly noted “that the ORS’S review found that a WTP (water treatment plant) would allow Pioneer to permanently have its own source of water supply….” ORS stands for the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff which has responsibility to inspect, audit, and exam public utilities. Oconee County, Seneca, and Westminster deny that the audit was properly verified and deny that its assumptions are correct.

