Researchers convene this month at Clemson

Researchers from all over the world will convene at Clemson University this month for the eighth annual Conference of the American Council for Medicinally Active Plants (ACMAP) to talk about how plants can be used to help fight diseases, provide proper nutrition and much more. The ACMAP conference takes place June 20-23 at the Madren Center. Jeffrey Adelberg, a Clemson horticulture professor and conference organizer, said its aim is to teach people about plants that are considered to have specific healing properties and more. Topics to be covered include plant biotechnology and human health, traditional knowledge and healing practices, plant bioactives for disease prevention and management, nutrition and more. This conference is for educational purposes only, Adelberg said. People should always consult with their personal doctor or medical professional regarding any specific health concerns or questions they may have about using medicinal plants.

