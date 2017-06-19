Resolution lauds retiring chief of police
According to the city of Westminster, retiring Police Chief Dean Awalt will leave behind an impressive legacy of public service when he retires this summer after four and a half years on the job. The city council is set to pass a resolution tomorrow night in Awalt’s honor. Five top accomplishments are spelled out in the resolution, including “re-establishing citizen confidence in the Westminster Police Department after a period in which confidence and trust had lagged.” Awalt’s employers also complimented the chief for being a “readily identifiable face of the City in professional and civic areas by becoming a Westminster Rotarian and Lodge Member and being involved in other civic endeavors.”